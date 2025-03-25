Currencies / SBRA
SBRA: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc
18.95 USD 0.24 (1.25%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SBRA exchange rate has changed by -1.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.94 and at a high of 19.13.
Follow Sabra Health Care REIT Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SBRA News
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- Mizuho raises Omega Healthcare Investors stock price target to $40
- Truist Securities raises Sabra Healthcare REIT stock price target to $20
- Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI): 6.35% Yield, Impressive Execution, And Cheap Valuation
- Dow Jones Futures: Palantir Leads Rally Off Lows, But Look At This; Walmart Earnings Due.
- CareTrust REIT: One Of My Top REITs Has Crushed The Market, I'm Still Bullish (NYSE:CTRE)
- Medical Properties Trust: Still Wouldn't Touch It With A 10-Foot Pole (NYSE:MPW)
- Sabra Healthcare REIT stock price target raised to $22 at Citizens JMP
- NAV Monitor: U.S. REITs Close July At Median 20.3% Discount To Net Asset Value
- Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SBRA)
- Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Sabra (SBRA) Q2 Revenue Jumps 7.4%
- Sabra (SBRA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) Q2 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Sabra Healthcare REIT Q2 2025 presentation: Strategic positioning drives 4% NAFFO growth
- Sabra earnings beat by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- CareTrust REIT Is Just Getting Started (NYSE:CTRE)
- Sabra Health Care REIT: High Dividend And Growth Potential (NASDAQ:SBRA)
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Highwoods Props (NYSE:HIW), Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC)
- NAV Monitor: U.S. Equity REITs Trade At Higher Discount To NAV In June
- The Dividend Investor's Quick-And-Dirty Guide To The Senate Budget Bill
- Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Nareit’s REITweek 2025 Investor Conference and Attend ASHA’s 2025 Mid-Year Meeting
- Embrace The Fear: 2 Safe-Havens To Take Shelter In During The Market Storm
- SILA Q4: Consistent Income From Health Care REIT (NYSE:SILA)
Daily Range
18.94 19.13
Year Range
15.60 20.03
- Previous Close
- 19.19
- Open
- 19.08
- Bid
- 18.95
- Ask
- 19.25
- Low
- 18.94
- High
- 19.13
- Volume
- 1.624 K
- Daily Change
- -1.25%
- Month Change
- -0.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.04%
- Year Change
- 0.80%
