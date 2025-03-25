货币 / SBRA
SBRA: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc
18.91 USD 0.04 (0.21%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SBRA汇率已更改0.21%。当日，交易品种以低点18.80和高点18.94进行交易。
关注Sabra Health Care REIT Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SBRA新闻
日范围
18.80 18.94
年范围
15.60 20.03
- 前一天收盘价
- 18.87
- 开盘价
- 18.92
- 卖价
- 18.91
- 买价
- 19.21
- 最低价
- 18.80
- 最高价
- 18.94
- 交易量
- 729
- 日变化
- 0.21%
- 月变化
- -0.58%
- 6个月变化
- 7.81%
- 年变化
- 0.59%
