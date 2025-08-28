Moedas / SBH
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
SBH: Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Name to be changed from Sally Holdin
15.41 USD 0.10 (0.65%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SBH para hoje mudou para 0.65%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 15.32 e o mais alto foi 15.71.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Name to be changed from Sally Holdin. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SBH Notícias
- Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging J. Sainsbury (JSAIY) This Year?
- VCR: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VCR)
- ULTA's Fragrance Category Grows Double Digits in Q2: Trend to Watch?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Post Holdings, BuildABear Workshop, Equity Bancshares, Ardmore Shipping and Sally Beauty
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Sally Beauty, Broadstone Net Lease and Opus Genetics
- The Under $20 Breakout Trio Investors Shouldn't Ignore
- 5 Must-Buy Efficient Stocks for Solid Gains Amid Volatility
- Preço-alvo das ações da Sally Beauty elevado para US$ 19 de US$ 15 pela Canaccord
- Sally Beauty stock price target raised to $19 from $15 at Canaccord
- Is Operational Efficiency Supporting Tractor Supply's Profitability?
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Are Investors Undervaluing Sally Beauty (SBH) Right Now?
- Ações da Sally Beauty Holdings atingem máxima de 52 semanas a US$ 14,79
- Sally Beauty Holdings stock hits 52-week high at $14.79
- Why Fast-paced Mover Sally Beauty (SBH) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- Will Sally Beauty's Strategies & Happy Beauty Concept Power Growth?
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 8th
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 8th
- Upbound: Onwards To Growing Brand Visibility Into 2026 Amid High Retailing Activity
- Sally Beauty price target raised to $16 from $13 at TD Cowen
- Signet Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Same-Store Sales Up Y/Y
- Ulta Beauty Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, FY25 Outlook Raised
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Five Below Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, FY25 View Raised
Faixa diária
15.32 15.71
Faixa anual
7.54 15.92
- Fechamento anterior
- 15.31
- Open
- 15.35
- Bid
- 15.41
- Ask
- 15.71
- Low
- 15.32
- High
- 15.71
- Volume
- 647
- Mudança diária
- 0.65%
- Mudança mensal
- 12.07%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 70.28%
- Mudança anual
- 14.15%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh