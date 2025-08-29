통화 / SBH
SBH: Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Name to be changed from Sally Holdin
15.50 USD 0.07 (0.45%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SBH 환율이 오늘 -0.45%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 15.18이고 고가는 15.55이었습니다.
Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Name to be changed from Sally Holdin 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
15.18 15.55
년간 변동
7.54 15.92
- 이전 종가
- 15.57
- 시가
- 15.50
- Bid
- 15.50
- Ask
- 15.80
- 저가
- 15.18
- 고가
- 15.55
- 볼륨
- 2.097 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.45%
- 월 변동
- 12.73%
- 6개월 변동
- 71.27%
- 년간 변동율
- 14.81%
20 9월, 토요일