Devises / SBH
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
SBH: Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Name to be changed from Sally Holdin
15.50 USD 0.07 (0.45%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SBH a changé de -0.45% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 15.18 et à un maximum de 15.55.
Suivez la dynamique Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Name to be changed from Sally Holdin. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SBH Nouvelles
- DICK'S Sporting Goods' 5% Comp Growth: What's Fueling It?
- Coty's Adjusted EBITDA Margin Up 60 Bps in FY25: Can It Hold in FY26?
- Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging J. Sainsbury (JSAIY) This Year?
- VCR: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VCR)
- ULTA's Fragrance Category Grows Double Digits in Q2: Trend to Watch?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Post Holdings, BuildABear Workshop, Equity Bancshares, Ardmore Shipping and Sally Beauty
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Sally Beauty, Broadstone Net Lease and Opus Genetics
- The Under $20 Breakout Trio Investors Shouldn't Ignore
- 5 Must-Buy Efficient Stocks for Solid Gains Amid Volatility
- L’objectif de prix de l’action Sally Beauty relevé à 19$ contre 15$ par Canaccord
- Sally Beauty stock price target raised to $19 from $15 at Canaccord
- Is Operational Efficiency Supporting Tractor Supply's Profitability?
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Are Investors Undervaluing Sally Beauty (SBH) Right Now?
- L’action de Sally Beauty Holdings atteint un sommet de 52 semaines à 14,79$
- Sally Beauty Holdings stock hits 52-week high at $14.79
- Why Fast-paced Mover Sally Beauty (SBH) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- Will Sally Beauty's Strategies & Happy Beauty Concept Power Growth?
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 8th
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 8th
- Upbound: Onwards To Growing Brand Visibility Into 2026 Amid High Retailing Activity
- Sally Beauty price target raised to $16 from $13 at TD Cowen
- Signet Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Same-Store Sales Up Y/Y
- Ulta Beauty Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, FY25 Outlook Raised
Range quotidien
15.18 15.55
Range Annuel
7.54 15.92
- Clôture Précédente
- 15.57
- Ouverture
- 15.50
- Bid
- 15.50
- Ask
- 15.80
- Plus Bas
- 15.18
- Plus Haut
- 15.55
- Volume
- 2.097 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.45%
- Changement Mensuel
- 12.73%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 71.27%
- Changement Annuel
- 14.81%
20 septembre, samedi