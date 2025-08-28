クォートセクション
SBH: Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Name to be changed from Sally Holdin

15.57 USD 0.26 (1.70%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SBHの今日の為替レートは、1.70%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.32の安値と15.71の高値で取引されました。

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Name to be changed from Sally Holdinダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
15.32 15.71
1年のレンジ
7.54 15.92
以前の終値
15.31
始値
15.35
買値
15.57
買値
15.87
安値
15.32
高値
15.71
出来高
2.400 K
1日の変化
1.70%
1ヶ月の変化
13.24%
6ヶ月の変化
72.04%
1年の変化
15.33%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K