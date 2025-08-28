通貨 / SBH
SBH: Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Name to be changed from Sally Holdin
15.57 USD 0.26 (1.70%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SBHの今日の為替レートは、1.70%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.32の安値と15.71の高値で取引されました。
Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Name to be changed from Sally Holdinダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SBH News
- Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging J. Sainsbury (JSAIY) This Year?
- VCR: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VCR)
- ULTA's Fragrance Category Grows Double Digits in Q2: Trend to Watch?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Post Holdings, BuildABear Workshop, Equity Bancshares, Ardmore Shipping and Sally Beauty
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Sally Beauty, Broadstone Net Lease and Opus Genetics
- The Under $20 Breakout Trio Investors Shouldn't Ignore
- 5 Must-Buy Efficient Stocks for Solid Gains Amid Volatility
- キャナコード、サリー・ビューティーの目標株価を15ドルから19ドルに引き上げ
- Sally Beauty stock price target raised to $19 from $15 at Canaccord
- Is Operational Efficiency Supporting Tractor Supply's Profitability?
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Are Investors Undervaluing Sally Beauty (SBH) Right Now?
- サリー・ビューティー・ホールディングス株価、52週高値の14.79ドルを記録
- Sally Beauty Holdings stock hits 52-week high at $14.79
- Why Fast-paced Mover Sally Beauty (SBH) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- Will Sally Beauty's Strategies & Happy Beauty Concept Power Growth?
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 8th
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 8th
- Upbound: Onwards To Growing Brand Visibility Into 2026 Amid High Retailing Activity
- Sally Beauty price target raised to $16 from $13 at TD Cowen
- Signet Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Same-Store Sales Up Y/Y
- Ulta Beauty Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, FY25 Outlook Raised
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Five Below Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, FY25 View Raised
1日のレンジ
15.32 15.71
1年のレンジ
7.54 15.92
- 以前の終値
- 15.31
- 始値
- 15.35
- 買値
- 15.57
- 買値
- 15.87
- 安値
- 15.32
- 高値
- 15.71
- 出来高
- 2.400 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.70%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 13.24%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 72.04%
- 1年の変化
- 15.33%
