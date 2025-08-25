Currencies / SBH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SBH: Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Name to be changed from Sally Holdin
15.06 USD 0.73 (4.62%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SBH exchange rate has changed by -4.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.82 and at a high of 15.70.
Follow Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Name to be changed from Sally Holdin dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SBH News
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Post Holdings, BuildABear Workshop, Equity Bancshares, Ardmore Shipping and Sally Beauty
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Sally Beauty, Broadstone Net Lease and Opus Genetics
- The Under $20 Breakout Trio Investors Shouldn't Ignore
- 5 Must-Buy Efficient Stocks for Solid Gains Amid Volatility
- Sally Beauty stock price target raised to $19 from $15 at Canaccord
- Is Operational Efficiency Supporting Tractor Supply's Profitability?
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Are Investors Undervaluing Sally Beauty (SBH) Right Now?
- Sally Beauty Holdings stock hits 52-week high at $14.79
- Why Fast-paced Mover Sally Beauty (SBH) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- Will Sally Beauty's Strategies & Happy Beauty Concept Power Growth?
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 8th
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 8th
- Upbound: Onwards To Growing Brand Visibility Into 2026 Amid High Retailing Activity
- Sally Beauty price target raised to $16 from $13 at TD Cowen
- Signet Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Same-Store Sales Up Y/Y
- Ulta Beauty Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, FY25 Outlook Raised
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Five Below Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, FY25 View Raised
- Zacks.com featured highlights Post Holdings, Plains GP, Greenbrier, POSCO and Sally Beauty
- 5 Value Stocks With Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Own Now
- Should Value Investors Buy Sally Beauty (SBH) Stock?
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Sally Beauty (SBH) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Daily Range
14.82 15.70
Year Range
7.54 15.92
- Previous Close
- 15.79
- Open
- 15.70
- Bid
- 15.06
- Ask
- 15.36
- Low
- 14.82
- High
- 15.70
- Volume
- 4.998 K
- Daily Change
- -4.62%
- Month Change
- 9.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 66.41%
- Year Change
- 11.56%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%