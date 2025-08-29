Valute / SBH
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SBH: Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Name to be changed from Sally Holdin
15.50 USD 0.07 (0.45%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SBH ha avuto una variazione del -0.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.18 e ad un massimo di 15.55.
Segui le dinamiche di Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Name to be changed from Sally Holdin. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SBH News
- DICK'S Sporting Goods' 5% Comp Growth: What's Fueling It?
- Coty's Adjusted EBITDA Margin Up 60 Bps in FY25: Can It Hold in FY26?
- Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging J. Sainsbury (JSAIY) This Year?
- VCR: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VCR)
- ULTA's Fragrance Category Grows Double Digits in Q2: Trend to Watch?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Post Holdings, BuildABear Workshop, Equity Bancshares, Ardmore Shipping and Sally Beauty
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Sally Beauty, Broadstone Net Lease and Opus Genetics
- The Under $20 Breakout Trio Investors Shouldn't Ignore
- 5 Must-Buy Efficient Stocks for Solid Gains Amid Volatility
- Obiettivo di prezzo per le azioni Sally Beauty alzato a $19 da $15 da Canaccord
- Sally Beauty stock price target raised to $19 from $15 at Canaccord
- Is Operational Efficiency Supporting Tractor Supply's Profitability?
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Are Investors Undervaluing Sally Beauty (SBH) Right Now?
- Il titolo di Sally Beauty Holdings raggiunge il massimo di 52 settimane a $14,79
- Sally Beauty Holdings stock hits 52-week high at $14.79
- Why Fast-paced Mover Sally Beauty (SBH) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- Will Sally Beauty's Strategies & Happy Beauty Concept Power Growth?
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 8th
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 8th
- Upbound: Onwards To Growing Brand Visibility Into 2026 Amid High Retailing Activity
- Sally Beauty price target raised to $16 from $13 at TD Cowen
- Signet Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Same-Store Sales Up Y/Y
- Ulta Beauty Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, FY25 Outlook Raised
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.18 15.55
Intervallo Annuale
7.54 15.92
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.57
- Apertura
- 15.50
- Bid
- 15.50
- Ask
- 15.80
- Minimo
- 15.18
- Massimo
- 15.55
- Volume
- 2.097 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.45%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.73%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 71.27%
- Variazione Annuale
- 14.81%
20 settembre, sabato