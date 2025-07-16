CotaçõesSeções
RZV: Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value ETF

118.47 USD 1.48 (1.23%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do RZV para hoje mudou para -1.23%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 118.26 e o mais alto foi 119.70.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
118.26 119.70
Faixa anual
82.10 121.00
Fechamento anterior
119.95
Open
119.70
Bid
118.47
Ask
118.77
Low
118.26
High
119.70
Volume
23
Mudança diária
-1.23%
Mudança mensal
0.95%
Mudança de 6 meses
19.68%
Mudança anual
9.76%
