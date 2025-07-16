Moedas / RZV
RZV: Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value ETF
118.47 USD 1.48 (1.23%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RZV para hoje mudou para -1.23%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 118.26 e o mais alto foi 119.70.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
118.26 119.70
Faixa anual
82.10 121.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 119.95
- Open
- 119.70
- Bid
- 118.47
- Ask
- 118.77
- Low
- 118.26
- High
- 119.70
- Volume
- 23
- Mudança diária
- -1.23%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.95%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.68%
- Mudança anual
- 9.76%
21 setembro, domingo