报价部分
货币 / RZV
RZV: Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value ETF

118.47 USD 1.48 (1.23%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日RZV汇率已更改-1.23%。当日，交易品种以低点118.26和高点119.70进行交易。

关注Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
118.26 119.70
年范围
82.10 121.00
前一天收盘价
119.95
开盘价
119.70
卖价
118.47
买价
118.77
最低价
118.26
最高价
119.70
交易量
23
日变化
-1.23%
月变化
0.95%
6个月变化
19.68%
年变化
9.76%
21 九月, 星期日