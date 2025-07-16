货币 / RZV
RZV: Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value ETF
118.47 USD 1.48 (1.23%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RZV汇率已更改-1.23%。当日，交易品种以低点118.26和高点119.70进行交易。
关注Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
118.26 119.70
年范围
82.10 121.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 119.95
- 开盘价
- 119.70
- 卖价
- 118.47
- 买价
- 118.77
- 最低价
- 118.26
- 最高价
- 119.70
- 交易量
- 23
- 日变化
- -1.23%
- 月变化
- 0.95%
- 6个月变化
- 19.68%
- 年变化
- 9.76%
