RZV: Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value ETF
118.47 USD 1.48 (1.23%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RZV exchange rate has changed by -1.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 118.26 and at a high of 119.70.
Follow Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RZV News
Daily Range
118.26 119.70
Year Range
82.10 121.00
- Previous Close
- 119.95
- Open
- 119.70
- Bid
- 118.47
- Ask
- 118.77
- Low
- 118.26
- High
- 119.70
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- -1.23%
- Month Change
- 0.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.68%
- Year Change
- 9.76%
21 September, Sunday