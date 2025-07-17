Moedas / RTH
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
RTH: VanEck Retail ETF
252.25 USD 0.14 (0.06%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RTH para hoje mudou para -0.06%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 251.50 e o mais alto foi 252.82.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas VanEck Retail ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RTH Notícias
- Fed Cuts Rates & Hints at Two More Cuts in 2025: ETFs to Play
- Retail Sales Gain Steam in August: 4 ETF Areas to Win
- Retail Sales Up 0.6% In August, Higher Than Expected
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Retail ETF (RTH) Hits New 52-Week High
- What September Slump? 5 ETFs to Play Now
- What Next for U.S. Retail ETFs?
- How to Play Back-to-School Season With ETFs & Stocks
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- U.S. Inflation Trends And Consumer Behavior
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Scorecard – Update August 20, 2025
- Support For Stocks Builds Despite Mixed Data
- Consumer Health In The Spotlight Ahead Of Key Retail Earnings Reports
- Big-Box Retailers Gear Up to Report This Week: ETFs in Focus
- Real Retail Sales Continue To Run
- Retail Sales Up 0.5% In July, Slightly Lower Than Expected
- Should You Invest in the VanEck Retail ETF (RTH)?
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Preview: Retailers Shift Supply Chains Amid Tariff Pressures
- ETFs to Consider as Consumer Sentiment Improves in July
- Markets Weekly Outlook: July PMI Week, NZ Inflation And ECB's Rate Decision
- My Thoughts About Those June Retail Sales
- Tariffs, Schmarriffs
- Retail Sales Up 0.6% In June, Better Than Expected
- RTH: The Resilient Performer Of The Retail Industry (NASDAQ:RTH)
Faixa diária
251.50 252.82
Faixa anual
206.24 253.65
- Fechamento anterior
- 252.39
- Open
- 251.50
- Bid
- 252.25
- Ask
- 252.55
- Low
- 251.50
- High
- 252.82
- Volume
- 6
- Mudança diária
- -0.06%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.69%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 12.01%
- Mudança anual
- 16.16%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh