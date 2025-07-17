CotaçõesSeções
RTH: VanEck Retail ETF

252.25 USD 0.14 (0.06%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do RTH para hoje mudou para -0.06%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 251.50 e o mais alto foi 252.82.

As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês.

RTH Notícias

Faixa diária
251.50 252.82
Faixa anual
206.24 253.65
Fechamento anterior
252.39
Open
251.50
Bid
252.25
Ask
252.55
Low
251.50
High
252.82
Volume
6
Mudança diária
-0.06%
Mudança mensal
1.69%
Mudança de 6 meses
12.01%
Mudança anual
16.16%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
1.734%
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
$​49.2 bilh
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​151.0 bilh