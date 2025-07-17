Currencies / RTH
RTH: VanEck Retail ETF
251.74 USD 0.51 (0.20%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RTH exchange rate has changed by -0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 251.45 and at a high of 251.94.
Follow VanEck Retail ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
251.45 251.94
Year Range
206.24 253.65
- Previous Close
- 252.25
- Open
- 251.94
- Bid
- 251.74
- Ask
- 252.04
- Low
- 251.45
- High
- 251.94
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- -0.20%
- Month Change
- 1.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.78%
- Year Change
- 15.93%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
- Act
- 418
- Fcst
- Prev
- 416
17:00
USD
- Act
- 542
- Fcst
- Prev
- 539
19:30
USD
- Act
- 266.4 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 98.7 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- -225.1 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 17.8 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 25.5 K