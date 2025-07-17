货币 / RTH
RTH: VanEck Retail ETF
251.74 USD 0.51 (0.20%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RTH汇率已更改-0.20%。当日，交易品种以低点251.45和高点251.94进行交易。
关注VanEck Retail ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
RTH新闻
日范围
251.45 251.94
年范围
206.24 253.65
- 前一天收盘价
- 252.25
- 开盘价
- 251.94
- 卖价
- 251.74
- 买价
- 252.04
- 最低价
- 251.45
- 最高价
- 251.94
- 交易量
- 16
- 日变化
- -0.20%
- 月变化
- 1.49%
- 6个月变化
- 11.78%
- 年变化
- 15.93%
21 九月, 星期日