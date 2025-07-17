Valute / RTH
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
RTH: VanEck Retail ETF
251.74 USD 0.51 (0.20%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RTH ha avuto una variazione del -0.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 251.45 e ad un massimo di 251.94.
Segui le dinamiche di VanEck Retail ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RTH News
- Fed Cuts Rates & Hints at Two More Cuts in 2025: ETFs to Play
- Retail Sales Gain Steam in August: 4 ETF Areas to Win
- Retail Sales Up 0.6% In August, Higher Than Expected
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Retail ETF (RTH) Hits New 52-Week High
- What September Slump? 5 ETFs to Play Now
- What Next for U.S. Retail ETFs?
- How to Play Back-to-School Season With ETFs & Stocks
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- U.S. Inflation Trends And Consumer Behavior
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Scorecard – Update August 20, 2025
- Support For Stocks Builds Despite Mixed Data
- Consumer Health In The Spotlight Ahead Of Key Retail Earnings Reports
- Big-Box Retailers Gear Up to Report This Week: ETFs in Focus
- Real Retail Sales Continue To Run
- Retail Sales Up 0.5% In July, Slightly Lower Than Expected
- Should You Invest in the VanEck Retail ETF (RTH)?
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Preview: Retailers Shift Supply Chains Amid Tariff Pressures
- ETFs to Consider as Consumer Sentiment Improves in July
- Markets Weekly Outlook: July PMI Week, NZ Inflation And ECB's Rate Decision
- My Thoughts About Those June Retail Sales
- Tariffs, Schmarriffs
- Retail Sales Up 0.6% In June, Better Than Expected
- RTH: The Resilient Performer Of The Retail Industry (NASDAQ:RTH)
Intervallo Giornaliero
251.45 251.94
Intervallo Annuale
206.24 253.65
- Chiusura Precedente
- 252.25
- Apertura
- 251.94
- Bid
- 251.74
- Ask
- 252.04
- Minimo
- 251.45
- Massimo
- 251.94
- Volume
- 16
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.49%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.78%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.93%
21 settembre, domenica