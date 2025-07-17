通貨 / RTH
RTH: VanEck Retail ETF
252.25 USD 0.14 (0.06%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RTHの今日の為替レートは、-0.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり251.50の安値と252.82の高値で取引されました。
VanEck Retail ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
RTH News
- Fed Cuts Rates & Hints at Two More Cuts in 2025: ETFs to Play
- Retail Sales Gain Steam in August: 4 ETF Areas to Win
- Retail Sales Up 0.6% In August, Higher Than Expected
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Retail ETF (RTH) Hits New 52-Week High
- What September Slump? 5 ETFs to Play Now
- What Next for U.S. Retail ETFs?
- How to Play Back-to-School Season With ETFs & Stocks
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- U.S. Inflation Trends And Consumer Behavior
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Scorecard – Update August 20, 2025
- Support For Stocks Builds Despite Mixed Data
- Consumer Health In The Spotlight Ahead Of Key Retail Earnings Reports
- Big-Box Retailers Gear Up to Report This Week: ETFs in Focus
- Real Retail Sales Continue To Run
- Retail Sales Up 0.5% In July, Slightly Lower Than Expected
- Should You Invest in the VanEck Retail ETF (RTH)?
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Preview: Retailers Shift Supply Chains Amid Tariff Pressures
- ETFs to Consider as Consumer Sentiment Improves in July
- Markets Weekly Outlook: July PMI Week, NZ Inflation And ECB's Rate Decision
- My Thoughts About Those June Retail Sales
- Tariffs, Schmarriffs
- Retail Sales Up 0.6% In June, Better Than Expected
- RTH: The Resilient Performer Of The Retail Industry (NASDAQ:RTH)
1日のレンジ
251.50 252.82
1年のレンジ
206.24 253.65
- 以前の終値
- 252.39
- 始値
- 251.50
- 買値
- 252.25
- 買値
- 252.55
- 安値
- 251.50
- 高値
- 252.82
- 出来高
- 6
- 1日の変化
- -0.06%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.69%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.01%
- 1年の変化
- 16.16%
