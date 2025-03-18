Moedas / RSPU
RSPU: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF
74.58 USD 0.23 (0.31%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RSPU para hoje mudou para 0.31%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 74.29 e o mais alto foi 74.58.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
74.29 74.58
Faixa anual
62.66 75.96
- Fechamento anterior
- 74.35
- Open
- 74.53
- Bid
- 74.58
- Ask
- 74.88
- Low
- 74.29
- High
- 74.58
- Volume
- 8
- Mudança diária
- 0.31%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.17%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 7.22%
- Mudança anual
- 9.23%
23 setembro, terça-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- $-251.312 bilh
- Projeç.
- $-406.051 bilh
- Prév.
- $-439.822 bilh
13:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 4.04 milh
- Prév.
- 4.01 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -2.0%
- Prév.
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 3.641%