RSPU: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

74.58 USD 0.23 (0.31%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do RSPU para hoje mudou para 0.31%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 74.29 e o mais alto foi 74.58.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

RSPU Notícias

Faixa diária
74.29 74.58
Faixa anual
62.66 75.96
Fechamento anterior
74.35
Open
74.53
Bid
74.58
Ask
74.88
Low
74.29
High
74.58
Volume
8
Mudança diária
0.31%
Mudança mensal
1.17%
Mudança de 6 meses
7.22%
Mudança anual
9.23%
