通貨 / RSPU
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
RSPU: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF
74.58 USD 0.23 (0.31%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RSPUの今日の為替レートは、0.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり74.29の安値と74.58の高値で取引されました。
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RSPU News
- Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU)?
- Data Centers And The Power Grid: A Path To Debt Relief?
- VPU ETF: Utilities Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- IDU: Managing Downside Risk With This Passive Cap-Weighted Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)
- UTES: Active Utilities ETF Focused On Total Return (NYSEARCA:UTES)
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- VPU: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Is Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Utilities Take Lead As Top U.S. Equity Sector Performer This Year
- Utilities Witness Longest Win Streak Since 2009: ETFs to Play
- RSPU: Preparing For The Eventual Market Pull Back (NYSEARCA:RSPU)
- Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU)?
- IDU ETF: Utilities Dashboard For July
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- FUTY: Utilities Dashboard For June 2025 (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- XLU ETF: A Look At Structure And Composition Of This Popular Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU)
- Chart Of The Day: Do Utilities Offer A Little Bit Of Everything Now?
- U.S. Equities: Getting Granular On Market Insights And Sector Trends
- Trump's Great American Reset: China, Tariffs, And What Could Go Wrong
- Anatomy Of A Market Crisis: Tariffs, Markets And The Economy
- Volatility Brings Changes To Market Leadership
- JXI ETF: Utilities Dashboard For March (NYSEARCA:JXI)
1日のレンジ
74.29 74.58
1年のレンジ
62.66 75.96
- 以前の終値
- 74.35
- 始値
- 74.53
- 買値
- 74.58
- 買値
- 74.88
- 安値
- 74.29
- 高値
- 74.58
- 出来高
- 8
- 1日の変化
- 0.31%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.17%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.22%
- 1年の変化
- 9.23%
23 9月, 火曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- $-251.312 B
- 期待
- $-406.051 B
- 前
- $-439.822 B
13:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
14:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 4.04 M
- 前
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- -2.0%
- 前
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 3.641%