今日RSPU汇率已更改0.31%。当日，交易品种以低点74.29和高点74.58进行交易。
关注Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
74.29 74.58
年范围
62.66 75.96
- 前一天收盘价
- 74.35
- 开盘价
- 74.53
- 卖价
- 74.58
- 买价
- 74.88
- 最低价
- 74.29
- 最高价
- 74.58
- 交易量
- 8
- 日变化
- 0.31%
- 月变化
- 1.17%
- 6个月变化
- 7.22%
- 年变化
- 9.23%
