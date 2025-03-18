QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / RSPU
Tornare a Azioni

RSPU: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

74.58 USD 0.23 (0.31%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RSPU ha avuto una variazione del 0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 74.29 e ad un massimo di 74.58.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RSPU News

Intervallo Giornaliero
74.29 74.58
Intervallo Annuale
62.66 75.96
Chiusura Precedente
74.35
Apertura
74.53
Bid
74.58
Ask
74.88
Minimo
74.29
Massimo
74.58
Volume
8
Variazione giornaliera
0.31%
Variazione Mensile
1.17%
Variazione Semestrale
7.22%
Variazione Annuale
9.23%
23 settembre, martedì
12:30
USD
Conto Corrente
Agire
$​-251.312 B
Fcst
$​-406.051 B
Prev
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
Discorso del Governatore Bowman della Fed
Agire
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Vendita di Case Esistenti
Agire
Fcst
4.04 M
Prev
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Vendita di Case Esistenti m/m
Agire
Fcst
-2.0%
Prev
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discorso del Presidente della Fed Powell
Agire
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Asta di Banconote a 2 anni
Agire
Fcst
Prev
3.641%