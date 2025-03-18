Valute / RSPU
RSPU: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF
74.58 USD 0.23 (0.31%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RSPU ha avuto una variazione del 0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 74.29 e ad un massimo di 74.58.
Segui le dinamiche di Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
RSPU News
Intervallo Giornaliero
74.29 74.58
Intervallo Annuale
62.66 75.96
- Chiusura Precedente
- 74.35
- Apertura
- 74.53
- Bid
- 74.58
- Ask
- 74.88
- Minimo
- 74.29
- Massimo
- 74.58
- Volume
- 8
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.31%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.17%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.22%
- Variazione Annuale
- 9.23%
