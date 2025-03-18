Devises / RSPU
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
RSPU: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF
74.58 USD 0.23 (0.31%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de RSPU a changé de 0.31% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 74.29 et à un maximum de 74.58.
Suivez la dynamique Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RSPU Nouvelles
- Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU)?
- Data Centers And The Power Grid: A Path To Debt Relief?
- VPU ETF: Utilities Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- IDU: Managing Downside Risk With This Passive Cap-Weighted Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)
- UTES: Active Utilities ETF Focused On Total Return (NYSEARCA:UTES)
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- VPU: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Is Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Utilities Take Lead As Top U.S. Equity Sector Performer This Year
- Utilities Witness Longest Win Streak Since 2009: ETFs to Play
- RSPU: Preparing For The Eventual Market Pull Back (NYSEARCA:RSPU)
- Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU)?
- IDU ETF: Utilities Dashboard For July
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- FUTY: Utilities Dashboard For June 2025 (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- XLU ETF: A Look At Structure And Composition Of This Popular Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU)
- Chart Of The Day: Do Utilities Offer A Little Bit Of Everything Now?
- U.S. Equities: Getting Granular On Market Insights And Sector Trends
- Trump's Great American Reset: China, Tariffs, And What Could Go Wrong
- Anatomy Of A Market Crisis: Tariffs, Markets And The Economy
- Volatility Brings Changes To Market Leadership
- JXI ETF: Utilities Dashboard For March (NYSEARCA:JXI)
Range quotidien
74.29 74.58
Range Annuel
62.66 75.96
- Clôture Précédente
- 74.35
- Ouverture
- 74.53
- Bid
- 74.58
- Ask
- 74.88
- Plus Bas
- 74.29
- Plus Haut
- 74.58
- Volume
- 8
- Changement quotidien
- 0.31%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.17%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 7.22%
- Changement Annuel
- 9.23%
23 septembre, mardi
12:30
USD
- Act
- $-251.312 B
- Fcst
- $-406.051 B
- Prev
- $-439.822 B
13:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
14:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 4.04 M
- Prev
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -2.0%
- Prev
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.641%