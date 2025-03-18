CotationsSections
RSPU: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

74.58 USD 0.23 (0.31%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de RSPU a changé de 0.31% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 74.29 et à un maximum de 74.58.

Suivez la dynamique Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
74.29 74.58
Range Annuel
62.66 75.96
Clôture Précédente
74.35
Ouverture
74.53
Bid
74.58
Ask
74.88
Plus Bas
74.29
Plus Haut
74.58
Volume
8
Changement quotidien
0.31%
Changement Mensuel
1.17%
Changement à 6 Mois
7.22%
Changement Annuel
9.23%
23 septembre, mardi
12:30
USD
Compte Courant
Act
$​-251.312 B
Fcst
$​-406.051 B
Prev
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
Discours du gouverneur de la Réserve Fédérale Bowman
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Vente de Maisons Existantes
Act
Fcst
4.04 M
Prev
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Vente de Maisons Existantes m/m
Act
Fcst
-2.0%
Prev
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discours du président de la Réserve Fédérale, M. Powell
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Vente des enchères de billet de banque de 2 ans
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.641%