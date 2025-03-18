통화 / RSPU
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
RSPU: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF
74.58 USD 0.23 (0.31%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
RSPU 환율이 오늘 0.31%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 74.29이고 고가는 74.58이었습니다.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RSPU News
- Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU)?
- Data Centers And The Power Grid: A Path To Debt Relief?
- VPU ETF: Utilities Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- IDU: Managing Downside Risk With This Passive Cap-Weighted Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)
- UTES: Active Utilities ETF Focused On Total Return (NYSEARCA:UTES)
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- VPU: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Is Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Utilities Take Lead As Top U.S. Equity Sector Performer This Year
- Utilities Witness Longest Win Streak Since 2009: ETFs to Play
- RSPU: Preparing For The Eventual Market Pull Back (NYSEARCA:RSPU)
- Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU)?
- IDU ETF: Utilities Dashboard For July
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- FUTY: Utilities Dashboard For June 2025 (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- XLU ETF: A Look At Structure And Composition Of This Popular Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU)
- Chart Of The Day: Do Utilities Offer A Little Bit Of Everything Now?
- U.S. Equities: Getting Granular On Market Insights And Sector Trends
- Trump's Great American Reset: China, Tariffs, And What Could Go Wrong
- Anatomy Of A Market Crisis: Tariffs, Markets And The Economy
- Volatility Brings Changes To Market Leadership
- JXI ETF: Utilities Dashboard For March (NYSEARCA:JXI)
일일 변동 비율
74.29 74.58
년간 변동
62.66 75.96
- 이전 종가
- 74.35
- 시가
- 74.53
- Bid
- 74.58
- Ask
- 74.88
- 저가
- 74.29
- 고가
- 74.58
- 볼륨
- 8
- 일일 변동
- 0.31%
- 월 변동
- 1.17%
- 6개월 변동
- 7.22%
- 년간 변동율
- 9.23%
23 9월, 화요일
12:30
USD
- 활동
- $-251.312 B
- 예측값
- $-406.051 B
- 훑어보기
- $-439.822 B
13:00
USD
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
14:00
USD
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 4.04 M
- 훑어보기
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -2.0%
- 훑어보기
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
17:00
USD
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 3.641%