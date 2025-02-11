Moedas / RLGT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
RLGT: Radiant Logistics Inc
5.90 USD 0.06 (1.01%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RLGT para hoje mudou para -1.01%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.81 e o mais alto foi 6.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Radiant Logistics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RLGT Notícias
- Lake Street Capital reduz preço-alvo das ações da Radiant Logistics devido a preocupações com tarifas
- Lake Street Capital lowers Radiant Logistics stock price target on tariff concerns
- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (RLGT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Transcrição da teleconferência de resultados: Radiant Logistics supera expectativas no 4º tri de 2025
- Earnings call transcript: Radiant Logistics Q4 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Ações da Radiant Logistics caem após receita do 4º trimestre ficar abaixo das estimativas
- Lucro da Radiant superou projeções por $0,06; receita menor do que estimativas
- Radiant earnings beat by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
- Radiant Logistics shares drop as Q4 revenue falls short of estimates
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- FedEx, Lennar To Report Earnings As Investors Await Fed Rate Decision
- Dave & Buster’s, Hain Celestial, and more to report earnings Monday
- Radiant Logistics acquires 80% stake in Mexico-based Weport
- radiant logistics changes auditors following merger
- Radiant Logistics: The Stock Is Waiting For The Bullwhip Effect (NYSE:RLGT)
- Lattice Semiconductor, SelectQuote, Radiant Logistics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX), Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)
- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (RLGT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
5.81 6.00
Faixa anual
5.45 7.94
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.96
- Open
- 6.00
- Bid
- 5.90
- Ask
- 6.20
- Low
- 5.81
- High
- 6.00
- Volume
- 339
- Mudança diária
- -1.01%
- Mudança mensal
- -7.96%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -4.53%
- Mudança anual
- -6.94%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh