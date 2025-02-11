Currencies / RLGT
RLGT: Radiant Logistics Inc
6.15 USD 0.75 (10.87%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RLGT exchange rate has changed by -10.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.15 and at a high of 6.64.
Follow Radiant Logistics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RLGT News
- Lake Street Capital lowers Radiant Logistics stock price target on tariff concerns
- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (RLGT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Radiant Logistics Q4 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Radiant earnings beat by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
- Radiant Logistics shares drop as Q4 revenue falls short of estimates
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- FedEx, Lennar To Report Earnings As Investors Await Fed Rate Decision
- Dave & Buster’s, Hain Celestial, and more to report earnings Monday
- Radiant Logistics acquires 80% stake in Mexico-based Weport
- radiant logistics changes auditors following merger
- Radiant Logistics: The Stock Is Waiting For The Bullwhip Effect (NYSE:RLGT)
- Lattice Semiconductor, SelectQuote, Radiant Logistics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX), Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)
- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (RLGT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
6.15 6.64
Year Range
5.45 7.94
- Previous Close
- 6.90
- Open
- 6.25
- Bid
- 6.15
- Ask
- 6.45
- Low
- 6.15
- High
- 6.64
- Volume
- 1.211 K
- Daily Change
- -10.87%
- Month Change
- -4.06%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.49%
- Year Change
- -3.00%
