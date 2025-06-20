Moedas / RING
RING: iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
58.60 USD 0.09 (0.15%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RING para hoje mudou para 0.15%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 57.45 e o mais alto foi 58.66.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RING Notícias
Faixa diária
57.45 58.66
Faixa anual
27.69 60.27
- Fechamento anterior
- 58.51
- Open
- 58.22
- Bid
- 58.60
- Ask
- 58.90
- Low
- 57.45
- High
- 58.66
- Volume
- 905
- Mudança diária
- 0.15%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.97%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 52.25%
- Mudança anual
- 74.98%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh