RING: iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
58.51 USD 0.32 (0.54%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de RING de hoy ha cambiado un -0.54%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 57.70, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 59.63.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
57.70 59.63
Rango anual
27.69 60.27
- Cierres anteriores
- 58.83
- Open
- 58.06
- Bid
- 58.51
- Ask
- 58.81
- Low
- 57.70
- High
- 59.63
- Volumen
- 776
- Cambio diario
- -0.54%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.80%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 52.01%
- Cambio anual
- 74.71%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 23.2
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 5.6
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 231 K
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 1.920 M
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B