RING: iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
58.83 USD 1.25 (2.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RING exchange rate has changed by -2.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 58.58 and at a high of 60.27.
Follow iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RING News
Daily Range
58.58 60.27
Year Range
27.69 60.27
- Previous Close
- 60.08
- Open
- 60.27
- Bid
- 58.83
- Ask
- 59.13
- Low
- 58.58
- High
- 60.27
- Volume
- 1.015 K
- Daily Change
- -2.08%
- Month Change
- 6.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 52.84%
- Year Change
- 75.66%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev