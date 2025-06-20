QuotesSections
Currencies / RING
Back to US Stock Market

RING: iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

58.83 USD 1.25 (2.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RING exchange rate has changed by -2.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 58.58 and at a high of 60.27.

Follow iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RING News

Daily Range
58.58 60.27
Year Range
27.69 60.27
Previous Close
60.08
Open
60.27
Bid
58.83
Ask
59.13
Low
58.58
High
60.27
Volume
1.015 K
Daily Change
-2.08%
Month Change
6.38%
6 Months Change
52.84%
Year Change
75.66%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev