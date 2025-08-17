Moedas / REZ
REZ: iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF
83.41 USD 0.40 (0.48%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do REZ para hoje mudou para 0.48%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 82.97 e o mais alto foi 83.68.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REZ Notícias
Faixa diária
82.97 83.68
Faixa anual
73.33 90.47
- Fechamento anterior
- 83.01
- Open
- 83.33
- Bid
- 83.41
- Ask
- 83.71
- Low
- 82.97
- High
- 83.68
- Volume
- 83
- Mudança diária
- 0.48%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.84%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -3.83%
- Mudança anual
- -6.19%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh