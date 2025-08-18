QuotazioniSezioni
REZ: iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

82.93 USD 0.48 (0.58%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio REZ ha avuto una variazione del -0.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 82.93 e ad un massimo di 83.58.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
82.93 83.58
Intervallo Annuale
73.33 90.47
Chiusura Precedente
83.41
Apertura
83.22
Bid
82.93
Ask
83.23
Minimo
82.93
Massimo
83.58
Volume
103
Variazione giornaliera
-0.58%
Variazione Mensile
-1.41%
Variazione Semestrale
-4.38%
Variazione Annuale
-6.73%
