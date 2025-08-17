QuotesSections
Currencies / REZ
REZ: iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

82.93 USD 0.48 (0.58%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

REZ exchange rate has changed by -0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 82.93 and at a high of 83.58.

Daily Range
82.93 83.58
Year Range
73.33 90.47
Previous Close
83.41
Open
83.22
Bid
82.93
Ask
83.23
Low
82.93
High
83.58
Volume
103
Daily Change
-0.58%
Month Change
-1.41%
6 Months Change
-4.38%
Year Change
-6.73%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
418
Fcst
Prev
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
542
Fcst
Prev
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
266.4 K
Fcst
Prev
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
98.7 K
Fcst
Prev
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
-225.1 K
Fcst
Prev
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
17.8 K
Fcst
Prev
25.5 K