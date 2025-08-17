Currencies / REZ
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
REZ: iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF
82.93 USD 0.48 (0.58%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
REZ exchange rate has changed by -0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 82.93 and at a high of 83.58.
Follow iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REZ News
- NAHB Housing Market Index: Builder Confidence Low, Future Expectations Hit 6-Month High
- Opinion: Wall Street hates REITs — why that might be good news for you
- The State Of REITs: September 2025 Edition
- Curveballs: U.S. Labor And Construction Activity Slows
- New Home Prices Drop Closer To Affordability
- Can Stocks Defy September's Bad Reputation For Markets?
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- Pending Home Sales Plunge in Midwest, Near Record Lows in All Regions As Supply Balloons
- S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Index: Home Prices Fall For Fourth Straight Month
- Supply, Not Sun, Powers Housing Gains
- Firing Of Cook Positive For Rates And Stock Market
- New Home Sales Inch Down 0.6% In July
- Homebuilders Vs. Semiconductors
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- The Residential Housing Cycle Has Turned
- Where Apartment Rents May Accelerate Soonest
- Zillow Home Value Index: 'Real' Home Values Continue To Fall
- Existing Home Sales Unexpectedly Rise In July
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Real Estate: Would-Be Sellers Dwarf Buyers In Many Markets
- The State Of REITs: August 2025 Edition
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
Daily Range
82.93 83.58
Year Range
73.33 90.47
- Previous Close
- 83.41
- Open
- 83.22
- Bid
- 82.93
- Ask
- 83.23
- Low
- 82.93
- High
- 83.58
- Volume
- 103
- Daily Change
- -0.58%
- Month Change
- -1.41%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.38%
- Year Change
- -6.73%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
- Act
- 418
- Fcst
- Prev
- 416
17:00
USD
- Act
- 542
- Fcst
- Prev
- 539
19:30
USD
- Act
- 266.4 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 98.7 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- -225.1 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 17.8 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 25.5 K