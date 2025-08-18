통화 / REZ
REZ: iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF
82.93 USD 0.48 (0.58%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
REZ 환율이 오늘 -0.58%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 82.93이고 고가는 83.58이었습니다.
iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
82.93 83.58
년간 변동
73.33 90.47
- 이전 종가
- 83.41
- 시가
- 83.22
- Bid
- 82.93
- Ask
- 83.23
- 저가
- 82.93
- 고가
- 83.58
- 볼륨
- 103
- 일일 변동
- -0.58%
- 월 변동
- -1.41%
- 6개월 변동
- -4.38%
- 년간 변동율
- -6.73%
20 9월, 토요일