REVG: REV Group Inc
58.94 USD 0.22 (0.37%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do REVG para hoje mudou para -0.37%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 58.52 e o mais alto foi 59.18.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas REV Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
58.52 59.18
Faixa anual
25.87 64.47
- Fechamento anterior
- 59.16
- Open
- 59.11
- Bid
- 58.94
- Ask
- 59.24
- Low
- 58.52
- High
- 59.18
- Volume
- 68
- Mudança diária
- -0.37%
- Mudança mensal
- 13.02%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 90.07%
- Mudança anual
- 110.80%
