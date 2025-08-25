FiyatlarBölümler
REVG
REVG: REV Group Inc

58.92 USD 0.42 (0.71%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

REVG fiyatı bugün -0.71% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 57.91 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 59.16 aralığında işlem gördü.

REV Group Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

REVG haberleri

Günlük aralık
57.91 59.16
Yıllık aralık
25.87 64.47
Önceki kapanış
59.34
Açılış
59.16
Satış
58.92
Alış
59.22
Düşük
57.91
Yüksek
59.16
Hacim
1.119 K
Günlük değişim
-0.71%
Aylık değişim
12.98%
6 aylık değişim
90.00%
Yıllık değişim
110.73%
21 Eylül, Pazar