Dövizler / REVG
REVG: REV Group Inc
58.92 USD 0.42 (0.71%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
REVG fiyatı bugün -0.71% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 57.91 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 59.16 aralığında işlem gördü.
REV Group Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
57.91 59.16
Yıllık aralık
25.87 64.47
- Önceki kapanış
- 59.34
- Açılış
- 59.16
- Satış
- 58.92
- Alış
- 59.22
- Düşük
- 57.91
- Yüksek
- 59.16
- Hacim
- 1.119 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.71%
- Aylık değişim
- 12.98%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 90.00%
- Yıllık değişim
- 110.73%
21 Eylül, Pazar