Valute / REVG
REVG: REV Group Inc

58.92 USD 0.42 (0.71%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio REVG ha avuto una variazione del -0.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 57.91 e ad un massimo di 59.16.

Segui le dinamiche di REV Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

REVG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
57.91 59.16
Intervallo Annuale
25.87 64.47
Chiusura Precedente
59.34
Apertura
59.16
Bid
58.92
Ask
59.22
Minimo
57.91
Massimo
59.16
Volume
1.119 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.71%
Variazione Mensile
12.98%
Variazione Semestrale
90.00%
Variazione Annuale
110.73%
20 settembre, sabato