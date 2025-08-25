Valute / REVG
REVG: REV Group Inc
58.92 USD 0.42 (0.71%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio REVG ha avuto una variazione del -0.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 57.91 e ad un massimo di 59.16.
Segui le dinamiche di REV Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
57.91 59.16
Intervallo Annuale
25.87 64.47
- Chiusura Precedente
- 59.34
- Apertura
- 59.16
- Bid
- 58.92
- Ask
- 59.22
- Minimo
- 57.91
- Massimo
- 59.16
- Volume
- 1.119 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.71%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.98%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 90.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- 110.73%
20 settembre, sabato