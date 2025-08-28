Währungen / REVG
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
REVG: REV Group Inc
59.34 USD 0.18 (0.30%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von REVG hat sich für heute um 0.30% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 58.52 bis zu einem Hoch von 59.79 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die REV Group Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REVG News
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why REV Group (REVG) is a Great Choice
- REV Group, Inc. (REVG) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- 5 Stocks With Relative Price Strength and Upbeat Revisions
- Rev Group-Aktie markiert neues Allzeithoch bei 63,39 USD
- Rev Group Inc stock hits all-time high at 63.39 USD
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook REV Group (REVG)
- REV Group (REVG) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- REV Group: Its Robust Growth, Liquidity And Market Drivers Justify Upside Potential (REVG)
- Company News for Sep 4, 2025
- RV Maker Thor Industries Stock Sees RS Rating Ride Higher
- Crude Oil Falls Over 2%; Campbell's Earnings Top Estimates - Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR), BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)
- Why REV Group Stock Popped Today
- Google, Apple Lead Mega-Cap Movers on a Volatile Wednesday
- Macy's Increases FY2025 Outlook, Joins REV Group, HealthEquity, Alphabet and Wellness And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT), Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)
- Rev Group stock hits all-time high at 62.73 USD
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About REV Group (REVG) Q3 Earnings
- REV Group (REVG) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Rev Group Posts 65% Profit Jump in Q3
- Rev Group earnings beat by $0.16, revenue topped estimates
- REV Group Q3 2025 slides: Strong revenue growth drives raised full-year guidance
- Salesforce, HPE, Dollar Tree, and more to report earnings Wednesday
- Stock Market Week Ahead: A Payrolls Showdown, Plus Zscaler, Credo And Broadcom
- Stock Market Week Ahead: A Payrolls Showdown, Plus Zscaler, Credo And Broadcom
- Insights Into REV Group (REVG) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Tagesspanne
58.52 59.79
Jahresspanne
25.87 64.47
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 59.16
- Eröffnung
- 59.11
- Bid
- 59.34
- Ask
- 59.64
- Tief
- 58.52
- Hoch
- 59.79
- Volumen
- 826
- Tagesänderung
- 0.30%
- Monatsänderung
- 13.79%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 91.36%
- Jahresänderung
- 112.23%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K