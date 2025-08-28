KurseKategorien
REVG: REV Group Inc

59.34 USD 0.18 (0.30%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von REVG hat sich für heute um 0.30% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 58.52 bis zu einem Hoch von 59.79 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die REV Group Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
58.52 59.79
Jahresspanne
25.87 64.47
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
59.16
Eröffnung
59.11
Bid
59.34
Ask
59.64
Tief
58.52
Hoch
59.79
Volumen
826
Tagesänderung
0.30%
Monatsänderung
13.79%
6-Monatsänderung
91.36%
Jahresänderung
112.23%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K