통화 / REVG
REVG: REV Group Inc
58.92 USD 0.42 (0.71%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
REVG 환율이 오늘 -0.71%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 57.91이고 고가는 59.16이었습니다.
REV Group Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
57.91 59.16
년간 변동
25.87 64.47
- 이전 종가
- 59.34
- 시가
- 59.16
- Bid
- 58.92
- Ask
- 59.22
- 저가
- 57.91
- 고가
- 59.16
- 볼륨
- 1.119 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.71%
- 월 변동
- 12.98%
- 6개월 변동
- 90.00%
- 년간 변동율
- 110.73%
20 9월, 토요일