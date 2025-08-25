QuotesSections
Currencies / REVG
Back to US Stock Market

REVG: REV Group Inc

58.96 USD 1.27 (2.11%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

REVG exchange rate has changed by -2.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 58.55 and at a high of 60.50.

Follow REV Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

REVG News

Daily Range
58.55 60.50
Year Range
25.87 64.47
Previous Close
60.23
Open
59.95
Bid
58.96
Ask
59.26
Low
58.55
High
60.50
Volume
1.507 K
Daily Change
-2.11%
Month Change
13.06%
6 Months Change
90.13%
Year Change
110.87%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%