REVG: REV Group Inc

59.16 USD 0.48 (0.80%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de REVG de hoy ha cambiado un -0.80%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 58.70, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 59.99.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas REV Group Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
58.70 59.99
Rango anual
25.87 64.47
Cierres anteriores
59.64
Open
59.78
Bid
59.16
Ask
59.46
Low
58.70
High
59.99
Volumen
1.329 K
Cambio diario
-0.80%
Cambio mensual
13.44%
Cambio a 6 meses
90.78%
Cambio anual
111.59%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B