REVG: REV Group Inc
59.16 USD 0.48 (0.80%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de REVG de hoy ha cambiado un -0.80%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 58.70, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 59.99.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas REV Group Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
REVG News
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why REV Group (REVG) is a Great Choice
- REV Group, Inc. (REVG) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- 5 Stocks With Relative Price Strength and Upbeat Revisions
- Las acciones de Rev Group Inc alcanzan máximos históricos a 63,39 dólares
- Rev Group Inc stock hits all-time high at 63.39 USD
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook REV Group (REVG)
- REV Group (REVG) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- REV Group: Its Robust Growth, Liquidity And Market Drivers Justify Upside Potential (REVG)
- Company News for Sep 4, 2025
- RV Maker Thor Industries Stock Sees RS Rating Ride Higher
- Crude Oil Falls Over 2%; Campbell's Earnings Top Estimates - Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR), BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)
- Why REV Group Stock Popped Today
- Google, Apple Lead Mega-Cap Movers on a Volatile Wednesday
- Macy's Increases FY2025 Outlook, Joins REV Group, HealthEquity, Alphabet and Wellness And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT), Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)
- Rev Group stock hits all-time high at 62.73 USD
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About REV Group (REVG) Q3 Earnings
- REV Group (REVG) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Rev Group Posts 65% Profit Jump in Q3
- Rev Group earnings beat by $0.16, revenue topped estimates
- REV Group Q3 2025 slides: Strong revenue growth drives raised full-year guidance
- Salesforce, HPE, Dollar Tree, and more to report earnings Wednesday
- Stock Market Week Ahead: A Payrolls Showdown, Plus Zscaler, Credo And Broadcom
- Insights Into REV Group (REVG) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Rango diario
58.70 59.99
Rango anual
25.87 64.47
- Cierres anteriores
- 59.64
- Open
- 59.78
- Bid
- 59.16
- Ask
- 59.46
- Low
- 58.70
- High
- 59.99
- Volumen
- 1.329 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.80%
- Cambio mensual
- 13.44%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 90.78%
- Cambio anual
- 111.59%
