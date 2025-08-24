Moedas / REIT
REIT: ALPS Active REIT ETF
26.40 USD 0.26 (0.98%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do REIT para hoje mudou para -0.98%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 26.40 e o mais alto foi 26.92.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ALPS Active REIT ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REIT Notícias
Faixa diária
26.40 26.92
Faixa anual
23.40 30.26
- Fechamento anterior
- 26.66
- Open
- 26.92
- Bid
- 26.40
- Ask
- 26.70
- Low
- 26.40
- High
- 26.92
- Volume
- 24
- Mudança diária
- -0.98%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.35%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -3.30%
- Mudança anual
- -8.68%
25 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 3.3%
- Prév.
- 3.3%
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 1.6%
- Prév.
- 1.6%
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 6.8%
- Prév.
- 6.8%
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.5%
- Prév.
- -2.8%
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 0.6%
- Prév.
- 1.1%
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $42.847 bilh
- Prév.
- $-103.566 bilh
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 0.1%
- Prév.
- 0.2%
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 0.1%
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 208 mil
- Prév.
- 231 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 1.913 milh
- Prév.
- 1.920 milh
13:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 3.925%