REIT: ALPS Active REIT ETF
26.60 USD 0.06 (0.23%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio REIT ha avuto una variazione del -0.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.54 e ad un massimo di 26.92.
Segui le dinamiche di ALPS Active REIT ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
REIT News
Intervallo Giornaliero
26.54 26.92
Intervallo Annuale
23.40 30.26
- Chiusura Precedente
- 26.66
- Apertura
- 26.92
- Bid
- 26.60
- Ask
- 26.90
- Minimo
- 26.54
- Massimo
- 26.92
- Volume
- 11
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.23%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.60%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -2.56%
- Variazione Annuale
- -7.99%
24 settembre, mercoledì
14:00
USD
- Agire
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Agire
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Agire
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Agire
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%