REIT: ALPS Active REIT ETF

26.40 USD 0.26 (0.98%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

REITの今日の為替レートは、-0.98%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.40の安値と26.92の高値で取引されました。

ALPS Active REIT ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
26.40 26.92
1年のレンジ
23.40 30.26
以前の終値
26.66
始値
26.92
買値
26.40
買値
26.70
安値
26.40
高値
26.92
出来高
24
1日の変化
-0.98%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.35%
6ヶ月の変化
-3.30%
1年の変化
-8.68%
25 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
国内総生産前期比
実際
期待
3.3%
3.3%
12:30
USD
実質PCE前期比
実際
期待
1.6%
1.6%
12:30
USD
GDP売上高前期比
実際
期待
6.8%
6.8%
12:30
USD
耐久財受注前月比
実際
期待
-0.5%
-2.8%
12:30
USD
輸送を除く耐久財受注前月比
実際
期待
0.6%
1.1%
12:30
USD
商品貿易収支
実際
期待
$​42.847 B
$​-103.566 B
12:30
USD
小売在庫前月比
実際
期待
0.1%
0.2%
12:30
USD
小売在庫(自動車を除く)前月比
実際
期待
0.1%
12:30
USD
新規失業保険申請件数
実際
期待
208 K
231 K
12:30
USD
失業保険申請件数
実際
期待
1.913 M
1.920 M
13:00
USD
FOMCメンバーWilliams氏の発言
実際
期待
14:00
USD
FRB Bowman理事発言
実際
期待
17:00
USD
FRB Barr監督副議長の発言
実際
期待
17:00
USD
7年債入札
実際
期待
3.925%