REIT: ALPS Active REIT ETF
26.40 USD 0.26 (0.98%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
REITの今日の為替レートは、-0.98%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.40の安値と26.92の高値で取引されました。
ALPS Active REIT ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REIT News
1日のレンジ
26.40 26.92
1年のレンジ
23.40 30.26
- 以前の終値
- 26.66
- 始値
- 26.92
- 買値
- 26.40
- 買値
- 26.70
- 安値
- 26.40
- 高値
- 26.92
- 出来高
- 24
- 1日の変化
- -0.98%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.35%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -3.30%
- 1年の変化
- -8.68%
