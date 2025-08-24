QuotesSections
REIT: ALPS Active REIT ETF

26.60 USD 0.06 (0.23%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

REIT exchange rate has changed by -0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.54 and at a high of 26.92.

Follow ALPS Active REIT ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
26.54 26.92
Year Range
23.40 30.26
Previous Close
26.66
Open
26.92
Bid
26.60
Ask
26.90
Low
26.54
High
26.92
Volume
11
Daily Change
-0.23%
Month Change
-0.60%
6 Months Change
-2.56%
Year Change
-7.99%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%