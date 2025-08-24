CotizacionesSecciones
REIT: ALPS Active REIT ETF

26.40 USD 0.26 (0.98%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de REIT de hoy ha cambiado un -0.98%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 26.40, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 26.92.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ALPS Active REIT ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
26.40 26.92
Rango anual
23.40 30.26
Cierres anteriores
26.66
Open
26.92
Bid
26.40
Ask
26.70
Low
26.40
High
26.92
Volumen
24
Cambio diario
-0.98%
Cambio mensual
-1.35%
Cambio a 6 meses
-3.30%
Cambio anual
-8.68%
25 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Producto Interior Bruto t/t
Act.
Pronós.
3.3%
Prev.
3.3%
12:30
USD
Consumo Personal Real t/t
Act.
Pronós.
1.6%
Prev.
1.6%
12:30
USD
PIB Ventas t/t
Act.
Pronós.
6.8%
Prev.
6.8%
12:30
USD
Pedidos de Bienes Duraderos m/m
Act.
Pronós.
-0.5%
Prev.
-2.8%
12:30
USD
Pedidos Básicos de Bienes Buraderos m/m
Act.
Pronós.
0.6%
Prev.
1.1%
12:30
USD
Balanza Comercial de Mercancías
Act.
Pronós.
$​42.847 B
Prev.
$​-103.566 B
12:30
USD
Inventarios Minoristas m/m
Act.
Pronós.
0.1%
Prev.
0.2%
12:30
USD
Inventarios Minoristas excl. Automóviles m/m
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
0.1%
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
208 K
Prev.
231 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.913 M
Prev.
1.920 M
13:00
USD
Discurso del Miembro del FOMC, John Williams
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
14:00
USD
Discurso de la Gobernadora de la Fed, Michelle Bowman
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
17:00
USD
Discurso de Michael Barr, Vicepresidente de la Reserva Federal para la Supervisión
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
17:00
USD
Subasta de Obligaciones del Estado a 7 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
3.925%