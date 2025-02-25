Moedas / REFI
REFI: Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc
13.61 USD 0.16 (1.19%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do REFI para hoje mudou para 1.19%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 13.41 e o mais alto foi 13.69.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
13.41 13.69
Faixa anual
12.77 16.29
- Fechamento anterior
- 13.45
- Open
- 13.49
- Bid
- 13.61
- Ask
- 13.91
- Low
- 13.41
- High
- 13.69
- Volume
- 102
- Mudança diária
- 1.19%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.15%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -7.10%
- Mudança anual
- -11.97%
