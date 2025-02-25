Devises / REFI
REFI: Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc
13.46 USD 0.25 (1.82%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de REFI a changé de -1.82% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 13.35 et à un maximum de 13.70.
Suivez la dynamique Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
REFI Nouvelles
Range quotidien
13.35 13.70
Range Annuel
12.77 16.29
- Clôture Précédente
- 13.71
- Ouverture
- 13.68
- Bid
- 13.46
- Ask
- 13.76
- Plus Bas
- 13.35
- Plus Haut
- 13.70
- Volume
- 347
- Changement quotidien
- -1.82%
- Changement Mensuel
- -5.21%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -8.12%
- Changement Annuel
- -12.94%
20 septembre, samedi