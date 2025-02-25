Währungen / REFI
REFI: Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc
13.47 USD 0.24 (1.75%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von REFI hat sich für heute um -1.75% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 13.46 bis zu einem Hoch von 13.70 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
REFI News
Tagesspanne
13.46 13.70
Jahresspanne
12.77 16.29
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 13.71
- Eröffnung
- 13.68
- Bid
- 13.47
- Ask
- 13.77
- Tief
- 13.46
- Hoch
- 13.70
- Volumen
- 107
- Tagesänderung
- -1.75%
- Monatsänderung
- -5.14%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -8.05%
- Jahresänderung
- -12.87%
