REFI: Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc
13.46 USD 0.25 (1.82%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio REFI ha avuto una variazione del -1.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.35 e ad un massimo di 13.70.
Segui le dinamiche di Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.35 13.70
Intervallo Annuale
12.77 16.29
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.71
- Apertura
- 13.68
- Bid
- 13.46
- Ask
- 13.76
- Minimo
- 13.35
- Massimo
- 13.70
- Volume
- 347
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.82%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.21%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.12%
- Variazione Annuale
- -12.94%
21 settembre, domenica