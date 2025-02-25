QuotazioniSezioni
REFI: Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc

13.46 USD 0.25 (1.82%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio REFI ha avuto una variazione del -1.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.35 e ad un massimo di 13.70.

Segui le dinamiche di Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.35 13.70
Intervallo Annuale
12.77 16.29
Chiusura Precedente
13.71
Apertura
13.68
Bid
13.46
Ask
13.76
Minimo
13.35
Massimo
13.70
Volume
347
Variazione giornaliera
-1.82%
Variazione Mensile
-5.21%
Variazione Semestrale
-8.12%
Variazione Annuale
-12.94%
21 settembre, domenica