통화 / REFI
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
REFI: Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc
13.46 USD 0.25 (1.82%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
REFI 환율이 오늘 -1.82%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 13.35이고 고가는 13.70이었습니다.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REFI News
- Dividend Power Dogs: 12 Ideal Safer September Stars
- 시카고 애틀랜틱, 분기 배당금 0.47달러 발표
- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance declares $0.47 quarterly dividend
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 11th
- Oil slips as market weighs end of US summer driving and India supply dilemma
- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:REFI)
- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Chicago Atlantic (REFI) Q2 EPS Beats 9%
- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Chicago Atlantic Q2 2025 slides: Cannabis REIT reports improved interest income amid market challenges
- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance earnings missed by $0.09, revenue fell short of estimates
- Community Financial System (CBU) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Innovative Industrial Properties Is A Cautious Buy (NYSE:IIPR)
- Buy 5 Ideal Safer Dividend Power Dogs In July
- American Express (AXP) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Buy 6 Ideal Safe Dividend Power Dogs For June (NYSE:ZIM)
- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Declares Common Stock Dividend of $0.47 for the Second Quarter of 2025
- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance: Is The 13.5% Dividend Yield Safe? (NASDAQ:REFI)
- Chicago Atlantic BDC: Why High Yield Investors Should Consider This 11% Yield (LIEN)
- Trafigura's Puma Energy posts higher net profit, lower EBITDA, in 2024
- Contrarian Funds' $3.7 billion offer recommended as starting bid in Citgo parent auction
- Fed Looms As Sentiment Dims
- From Real Property To Intellectual Property: My 15 Years On Seeking Alpha
일일 변동 비율
13.35 13.70
년간 변동
12.77 16.29
- 이전 종가
- 13.71
- 시가
- 13.68
- Bid
- 13.46
- Ask
- 13.76
- 저가
- 13.35
- 고가
- 13.70
- 볼륨
- 347
- 일일 변동
- -1.82%
- 월 변동
- -5.21%
- 6개월 변동
- -8.12%
- 년간 변동율
- -12.94%
20 9월, 토요일