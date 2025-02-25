시세섹션
통화 / REFI
주식로 돌아가기

REFI: Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc

13.46 USD 0.25 (1.82%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

REFI 환율이 오늘 -1.82%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 13.35이고 고가는 13.70이었습니다.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

REFI News

일일 변동 비율
13.35 13.70
년간 변동
12.77 16.29
이전 종가
13.71
시가
13.68
Bid
13.46
Ask
13.76
저가
13.35
고가
13.70
볼륨
347
일일 변동
-1.82%
월 변동
-5.21%
6개월 변동
-8.12%
년간 변동율
-12.94%
20 9월, 토요일