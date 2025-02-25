货币 / REFI
REFI: Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc
13.48 USD 0.07 (0.52%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日REFI汇率已更改0.52%。当日，交易品种以低点13.44和高点13.67进行交易。
关注Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
13.44 13.67
年范围
12.77 16.29
- 前一天收盘价
- 13.41
- 开盘价
- 13.46
- 卖价
- 13.48
- 买价
- 13.78
- 最低价
- 13.44
- 最高价
- 13.67
- 交易量
- 151
- 日变化
- 0.52%
- 月变化
- -5.07%
- 6个月变化
- -7.99%
- 年变化
- -12.81%
