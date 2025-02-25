通貨 / REFI
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
REFI: Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc
13.71 USD 0.26 (1.93%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
REFIの今日の為替レートは、1.93%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.41の安値と13.72の高値で取引されました。
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REFI News
- Dividend Power Dogs: 12 Ideal Safer September Stars
- シカゴ・アトランティック不動産金融、第3四半期配当を0.47ドルと発表
- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance declares $0.47 quarterly dividend
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 11th
- Oil slips as market weighs end of US summer driving and India supply dilemma
- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:REFI)
- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Chicago Atlantic (REFI) Q2 EPS Beats 9%
- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Chicago Atlantic Q2 2025 slides: Cannabis REIT reports improved interest income amid market challenges
- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance earnings missed by $0.09, revenue fell short of estimates
- Community Financial System (CBU) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Innovative Industrial Properties Is A Cautious Buy (NYSE:IIPR)
- Buy 5 Ideal Safer Dividend Power Dogs In July
- American Express (AXP) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Buy 6 Ideal Safe Dividend Power Dogs For June (NYSE:ZIM)
- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Declares Common Stock Dividend of $0.47 for the Second Quarter of 2025
- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance: Is The 13.5% Dividend Yield Safe? (NASDAQ:REFI)
- Chicago Atlantic BDC: Why High Yield Investors Should Consider This 11% Yield (LIEN)
- Trafigura's Puma Energy posts higher net profit, lower EBITDA, in 2024
- Contrarian Funds' $3.7 billion offer recommended as starting bid in Citgo parent auction
- Fed Looms As Sentiment Dims
- From Real Property To Intellectual Property: My 15 Years On Seeking Alpha
1日のレンジ
13.41 13.72
1年のレンジ
12.77 16.29
- 以前の終値
- 13.45
- 始値
- 13.49
- 買値
- 13.71
- 買値
- 14.01
- 安値
- 13.41
- 高値
- 13.72
- 出来高
- 208
- 1日の変化
- 1.93%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.45%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -6.42%
- 1年の変化
- -11.32%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K