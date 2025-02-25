クォートセクション
REFI: Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc

13.71 USD 0.26 (1.93%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

REFIの今日の為替レートは、1.93%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.41の安値と13.72の高値で取引されました。

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
13.41 13.72
1年のレンジ
12.77 16.29
以前の終値
13.45
始値
13.49
買値
13.71
買値
14.01
安値
13.41
高値
13.72
出来高
208
1日の変化
1.93%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.45%
6ヶ月の変化
-6.42%
1年の変化
-11.32%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K